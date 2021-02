Kareena and Saif become parents to second baby boy, wishes pour in | Oneindia News

A big Congratulations to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who have now became proud parents to a baby Boy.

The actress delivered her second baby on February 21 at Bridge Candy Hospital.

Taimur who has now become a big brother.

Saif and Kareena married in 2012 after a period of courtship after which they welcomed their first child on December 20, 2016.

#KareenaSaifbabyBoy #BigBrotherTaimur #Kareena