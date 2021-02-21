Skip to main content
New York: Demonstrators rally in support of Amazon workers seeking to form union

Protesters gathered in New York City’s Union Square on Saturday (February 20) in support of Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama who are voting whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Depa

Protesters gathered in New York City’s Union Square on Saturday (February 20) in support of Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama who are voting whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

The demonstrators assembled across E.

14th Street from Whole Foods Market, a grocer owned by Amazon; and they later marched to a Manhattan residential building where Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly owns multiple units.

