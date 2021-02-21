Rappers join open mic event in Barcelona in support of Pablo Hasél

Hip hop artists took part in an open mic concert in Barcelona last night (February 20) to call for the release of jailed rapper Pablo Hasél.

Crowds formed a circle in Plaça Universitat to listen to rappers taking turns to denounce the arrest of Hasél on Tuesday (February 16) for insulting police and Spanish royalty in his song lyrics and tweets.

The case has sparked a fierce debate about freedom of speech and caused large demonstrations for five consecutive nights in Barcelona.