Severe flooding continues in and around Indonesian capital

Drone footage showed inundated streets in Bekasi and people wading through chest-deep water.

Severe flooding continued this weekend around the Indonesian capital.

Severe flooding continued this weekend around the Indonesian capital.

Drone footage showed inundated streets in Bekasi and people wading through chest-deep water.

Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday (February 21) after floodwaters rose to 1.8 metres in some neighbourhoods, according to an official.