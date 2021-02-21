Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Severe flooding continues in and around Indonesian capital

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 05:19s 0 shares 2 views
Severe flooding continues in and around Indonesian capital
Severe flooding continues in and around Indonesian capital

Severe flooding continued this weekend around the Indonesian capital.

Drone footage showed inundated streets in Bekasi and people wading through chest-deep water.

Severe flooding continued this weekend around the Indonesian capital.

Drone footage showed inundated streets in Bekasi and people wading through chest-deep water.

Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday (February 21) after floodwaters rose to 1.8 metres in some neighbourhoods, according to an official.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like