Severe flash floods hit area close to Indonesian capital Torrents of water cascaded through a residential area on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital today (February 20). Heavy rains have caused flash flooding in several areas in and around Jakarta.

Torrents of water cascaded through a residential area on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital today (February 20). Heavy rains have caused flash flooding in several areas in and around Jakarta. As of Friday, the flooding was affecting 57 neighbourhoods and had forced the evacuation of 182 families, according to officials.