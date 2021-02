Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik Wins The Bigg Boss 14 Show | Oneindia News

Rubina Dilaik has become the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

The top five finalists for this session were Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni,Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.

After spending more than 140 days in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik finally got the trophy.

This year, Bigg Boss 14's theme was 'Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab'.

The show premiered on Colors TV on October 3.