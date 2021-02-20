Watch: Actor Jasmin Bhasin spotted in purple dress with price tag still on

Jasmin Bhasin is out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and was spotted in Mumbai.

The actor seemed to be in a bit of a hurry as the paparazzi tailed her on Friday.

In a video, Jasmin is seen to have actually left the price tag of her dress on.

Jasmin was seen in a ruffled purple dress paired with an olive green textured top.

The actor complemented the look with matching purple boots and curled hair.

However, as Jasmin turned away, two price tags were seen hanging at the back of her dress.

On being asked about the upcoming Bigg boss 14 grand finale, Jasmin said she would want Aly Goni to win.

Jasmin and Aly's relationship was one of the talking points on the show.

Jasmin had entered the show as a contestant while Aly had joined her mid-season.

The actor had also written a note to thank her fans after her exit from Bigg Boss 14.