Nikki Tamboli becomes the first finalist of the Bigg Boss 14

With Nikki Tamboli becoming the first housemate to reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 14, guesswork started over who else would make the cut.

Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have a huge fan base, too.

#Nikkitamoli #biggbossfinale #biggboss