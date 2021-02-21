Hindutva has to win if Tamil has to survive: Tejasvi Surya

While addressing a public gathering in a poll bound state Tamil Nadu, BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on February 21 said that Bharatiya Janata Party respects and promotes all regional languages of India, therefore if Tamil has to survive Hindutva has to win.

"The DMK tries to paint the BJP as anti-Tamil and as a Hindi party.

BJP is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages of India, if Tamil has to survive Hindutva has to win if Kanada has to win Hindutva has to win, therefore the BJP represents spirit of Tamil Nadu and the spirit of Tamil language," said Surya.