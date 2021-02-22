Tidal surge swamps resort as tropical storm Dujuan hits Philippines

This is the scary moment a tidal surge swamped homes as tropical storm Dujuan battered the Philippines with wind and rain.

Footage shows the water racing through higher land as the sea crept inwards at a resort in Cateel, Davao Oriental, shortly after 9 am local time.

The Philippines state weather bureau said the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometres per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Although the storm weakened, locals said they were experiencing severe winds battering the coastal regions.

Thousands were taken to temporary shelters in Visayas and Mindanao region as the storm approached.

They are expected to return to their homes once the water levels are safe.

Water had slightly receded in the area on Monday (February 22) after the tropical cyclone weakened and made landfall over Batag island in Northern Samar province.

However, weather state bureau PAGASA said the tropical cyclone will still continue to dump torrential rain and gusty wind over Southern Luzon region after its combined effects with the northeast monsoon.

Thousands of families have been evacuated from what is the first severe tropical storm to hit the Philippines in 2021.