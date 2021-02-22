Dedicated NHS carer's commute to work involves hiking, rowing and rock climbing
Meet the dedicated NHS carer with possibly the UK's toughest commute - including a moonlit hike, a treacherous row and sometimes even a rock climb and bog walk.

Vanessa Rochester, 32, and her family are the sole occupants of a remote otherwise uninhabited Scottish island cut off from the mainland by a raging tidal channel.

But that doesn't stop the mum-of-one diligently doing what it takes to get to the elderly residents she cares for at the NHS home on the mainland - no matter the weather.*This video was filmed 9th February 2021.