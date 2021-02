Ashworth: ‘This has to be the last lockdown’

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has urged caution from the UK Government ahead of today’s announcement on the roadmap out of national lockdown.

The shadow health secretary also called on Boris Johnson’s government to put in place stronger financial support for people who need to self-isolate.

Report by Jonesia.

