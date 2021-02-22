Reopening Milestones In New York City

This week in New York City, sports fans will return to some arenas, and middle school students will head back to the classroom for the first time since November.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
A statewide series of pop-up performances aimed at reviving New York's arts industry starts Saturday.
New York City restaurants are welcoming diners back inside for the first time in months; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.