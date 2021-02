Cow Science exam 2021 postponed, no new dates notified yet| Oneindia News

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog has postponed the Cow Science Exam 2021 or Gau Vigyan exam until further notice.

The exam was supposed to be conducted on February 25, 2021.

No new dates of the exam have been notified yet.

The new examination dates for the Gau Vigyan exam 2021 will be released by the RKA on its official website.

Apart from the postponement of the examination, the mock test schedule for February 21 also stands postponed.

#CowScienceExam #RashtriyaKamdhenuAayog #GauVigyanExam