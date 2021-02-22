Amid Covid surge, mega wedding in Mumbai with 200 guests allegedly, FIR filed

Even as Maharashtra sees a fresh uptick in new Covid cases, a mega wedding was held in state capital Mumbai.

Over 200 people allegedly attended the event, with videos suggesting that social distancing norms were ignored.

Police reportedly filed an FIR against Chhedanagar gymkhana and parents of the bride and groom.

Meanwhile, the state health minister appealed to people to take precautions as Maharashtra can't afford another lockdown.

Amravati has already announced lockdown for a week, while Pune has also declared curbs.

Watch the full video for more.