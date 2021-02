Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP allegedly dies by suicide in Mumbai

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai.

His body has been sent for postmortem.

Police began investigation.

While speaking to media, Mumbai Police Spokesperson, Chaitanya S said, "The body of Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar was found in a hotel in Marine Drive Police Station area today.

A suicide note was also found at the spot.

ASP of Colaba is investigating the matter."