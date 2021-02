Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai

Mohan Delkar, seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Monday, police said.

The body of Delkar (58), Independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at the sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive area, a police official said.

The official said a suicide note in Gujarati was also found along with the body.

The cause of death will be known after autopsy, he added.

Watch the full video for more details.