Monday, February 22, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: VTRS, PBCT

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:27s 0 shares 1 views
In early trading on Monday, shares of People's United Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.6%.

Year to date, People's United Financial registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Viatris, trading down 11.2%.

Viatris is lower by about 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 6.7%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 9.1% on the day.

