Dr. Fauci Says We May Still Be Wearing Face Masks in 2022

Dr. Fauci appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' on Feb.

21.

He said that by the end of the year, the U.S. could have "a significant degree of normality beyond what the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year." .

But Dr. Fauci also pointed out that "a lot of things can happen to modify that.".

Because of different factors such as new COVID-19 variants and vaccination efforts, it's "possible" Americans may still need to wear face masks in 2022.

There are so many other things that would make a projection that I give you today on this Sunday, wind up not being the case six months from now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on CNN's 'State of the Union'.

Dr. Fauci says that if most Americans get vaccinated and the level of the virus in communities becomes extremely low, then we can consider doing away with masks.

When it goes way down, and the overwhelming majority of the people in the population are vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying you know we need to pull back on the masks, we don’t need to have masks, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on CNN's 'State of the Union'