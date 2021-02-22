Watch: J&K delimitation controversy; why NC MPs boycotted meet; J&K LG's swipe

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hit out at the National Conference party over the Union Territory's delimitation exercise.

The panel tasked with redrawing the erstwhile state's constituencies held its first meeting on February 18.

While Jammu MPs attended the meet, NC MPs from Kashmir skipped, calling the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 unconstitutional.

Sinha said that those who want Assembly elections in the UT at the earliest, must aid the delimitation exercise.

Watch the full video for more.