Bear Family Finds Yellowjacket Swarm in North Carolina Neighborhood

Occurred on September 2, 2015 / Asheville, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband and I were driving through a neighborhood in Asheville, NC on September 2, 2015.

We were looking for real estate.

We entered a neighborhood on the side of a mountain near the Asheville Country Club.

Not long after entering the neighborhood, we drove past a girl who was walking in the opposite direction.

She looked like she had seen a ghost, but we wrote it off to teenage angst.

As we continued around the curve, we saw a mama bear and her three cubs.

We were so excited that we completely forgot about the young girl and started taking photos and video of the bear and her cubs.

Then a woman driving by stopped to ask if we had seen her daughter.

That was the moment we realized the look on the young girl’s face was fear.

She had called her mom to come pick her up.

We continued taking pics prepared to pull off at any sign of mama bear being agitated.

Maybe she was used to humans because she didn’t appear to even notice we were there.

She walked off with two cubs trailing behind her and left this little one to explore the yellow jacket nest.

We ended the video abruptly when we noticed the yellow jackets were trying to take refuge in our car through the open window."