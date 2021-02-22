What are the four stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?

The Prime Minister has set out his four-stage plan to ease England’s coronavirus restrictions.
But what is due to happen in each step unveiled by Boris Johnson?
The Prime Minister has set out his four-stage plan to ease England’s coronavirus restrictions.
But what is due to happen in each step unveiled by Boris Johnson?
England’s coronavirus restrictions could finally be lifted by June 21 as part of a four-stage plan, Boris Johnson has announced..
BORIS Johnson has unveiled his four-stage plan to lift coronavirus restrictions across the UK.