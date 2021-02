Justin Timberlake's 'Palmer' Co-star Ryder Allen Had No Idea Who He Was

Justin Timberlake returns with his first live-action feature since 2017's "Wonder Wheel".

The singer stars as an ex-con who is stuck caring for a child while his mom is out of town in "Palmer".

Timberlake shares what he wants fans to take away from the movie while his eight-year-old co-star Ryder Allen admits he had no idea who Timberlake was before signing on to the film.