Gov. Cuomo Hits Road To Raise Awareness Of New Vaccine Sites

Gov.
Andrew Cuomo toured a new Brooklyn mega site Monday in a push for members of the minority community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the nursing home scandal continues to dog him.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited one of the city's newest mass COVID vaccination sites in Brooklyn on Monday.