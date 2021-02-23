Hostage Movie (2021) - Nicole Hendersen, Mike Cannz, Daryl Marks, Tina Trineer

Hostage Movie (2021) - Genre specialist Devilworks is gearing up to debut their new horror title ‘HOSTAGE’ pre-EFM.

From writers Laura Ashley Polisena and Eddie Augustin (also director), the film follows young cheerleader Ashley, who was adopted by her parent’s killers.

Years later, during a home robbery, her crazed family reveal what they are really capable of and Ashley must decide who’s side she is on.

Starring Nicole Hendersen, Mike Cannz, Daryl Marks and Tina Trineer, the film was produced by ‘Anxious Eddy Inc’ - producers on the project includeTony Manolikakis, Katiuscia Pierre and Laura Ashley Polisena and Giuseppe Monticciolo, who also executive produced.