Yogi the Beagle Pulls Paralyzed Best Friend Around in a Sled

Occurred on February 21, 2021 / Old Forge, New York, USAInfo from Licensor: Koda became paralzyed in June of 2020 due to IVDD and slipping a disc in his back from jumping off the couch wrong.

We rushed him into emergency surgery, but he remains paralyzed.

When he's not in his wheelchair, his little brother, Yogi, loves the chance to pull him around on his sled so he can enjoy the winter air!

These two beagle brothers are truly best friends!