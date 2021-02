El Chapo's wife arrested | Beauty Queen charged with drug trafficking | Oneindia News

The wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States for running her husband's drug trafficking business while he was behing bars in America.

The 31-year-old Emma Coronel was also charged with helping her husband escape from prison in Mexico in 2015.

