COVID: More Contagious California Mutation About Half Of All Cases In State

Researchers are finding an increase in coronavirus variants across the state.
As Andrea Nakano reports, one mutation that spreads more quickly is responsible for about half the cases in the state.
Researchers are finding an increase in coronavirus variants across the state.
As Andrea Nakano reports, one mutation that spreads more quickly is responsible for about half the cases in the state.
Public health officials in the U.S. face the new challenge of dealing with coronavirus mutations, which are quickly on the rise..