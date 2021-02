COVID: Streets wear deserted look in Maharashtra's Amravati

The streets in Maharashtra's Amravati wore a deserted look on February 23.

The night curfew will continue till in the district till 6:00 am of March 01 to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 08:00 am to 03:00 pm.

As per the information of Mumbai Police, 17,500 people fined for not wearing a mask in public places in Mumbai in the last 3 days.

The fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 200.