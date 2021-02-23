A couple who appeared on A Place In The Sun have made a remarkable 12 stone weight loss transformation - after they were shocked

We feel healthier than ever."The mum-of-three said her life turned upside down after she was diagnosed with Stage 3 neuroendocrine breast cancer in March 2015.She had two successful surgeries, five chemotherapy sessions and 23 radiotherapy sessions over the course of six months.After she beat her cancer she said she just wanted to enjoy herself, but said she 'maybe enjoyed myself too much'. She said they were motivated to get healthy as they had finally gotten their dream home and wanted to be able to enjoy it as a healthy couple for many years to come.Grandmother-of-six Lisa said: "When you get better you just want to enjoy yourself but maybe I enjoyed myself too much."I beat cancer, we have our dream house, I want to live to enjoy it all and, at my weight, I probably would have had more health complications."The competitive couple joined a Weight Watchers diet plan in November 2019 and would battle each other to see who lost the most weight each month.Lisa used to eat 'two days worth of food' for dinner each night - especially loving a good lamb shank to treat herself before slashing her daily calories to just 1,200 a day. Paul, who said he had 'no self control', was munching on six packs of quavers a day en route to a 5,000 calorie a day diet.But after joining Weight Watchers he has started eating healthily and cut down his daily intake to around 1,500 calories a day. Security supervisor Paul said: "It's been really great to be able to do this with Lisa, it's been a competition of sorts but it's also been brilliant to share this with her."The couple, who have been together for nine years and married for eight, said they can't wait to start sharing memories and adventures in Spain once they're allowed to fly.Paul added: "Now we're just waiting to be able to fly to Spain and enjoy our new home and our new figure."Lisa before (3,000 calories a day)BreakfastTiger bread toast with margarine LunchSandwich or fish and chips DinnerLamb shank which was two days worth of foodLisa now (1,200 calories a day)Breakfast Special K berriesLunch Weight watchers Red Thai curry sticky riceDinnerChicken wings or chicken skewers with peppers and onionsPaul before (5,000 calories a day)Breakfast Bacon sarnie, full EnglishLunchFish and chipsSix pack of quavers during the day DinnerKebab at nightPaul now (1,500 calories a day)Breakfast Scrambled eggs on Danish toastLunchWeight watchers meal, like cottage pie or chilly and wedgesDinner Chicken breast and salad

A couple who appeared on A Place In The Sun have made a remarkable 12 stone weight loss transformation - after they were shocked by how fat they looked on TV.Lisa, 49, and Paul Sanderson, 46, said they went to Spain expecting to gain a new house but were devastated by how much weight they had gained too. The couple were excited for their TV debut but Lisa was gobsmacked and exclaimed, 'oh my god I'm so fat' as she watched in horror. The Sandersons fell in love with a £72,500 three-bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, on the sun kissed Costa Blanca in Spain which was their 'dream home'. But the Channel 4 show, which aired in July 2019 and was filmed in April that year, was bittersweet and made the couple realise they needed to make a change.Lisa says she ballooned to 17 stone 2lbs after struggling through chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer in 2015. The nurse said after five chemotherapy sessions and a limo ride home when she got the all-clear, she decided to 'enjoy life' and began to scoff down all of her favourite foods.Paul was shocked to see how heavy he had got as well, and weighed a hefty 16 stone 7lbs during the summer of 2019. The determined pair revamped their diet and began to walk to work instead of taking lifts in the car - and lost a combined 12 stone in just over a year. Lisa now weighs a limber 10 stone and wears a size 12 dress, down from size 22, and feels 'healthier than ever'.While Paul has slimmed down to 12 stone and fits snugly in M sized clothing, down from XXL just over a year before. Lisa, from Barnsley, South Yorks., said: "Seeing yourself on telly is so different.

A couple who appeared on A Place In The Sun have made a remarkable 12 stone weight loss transformation - after they were shocked by how fat they looked on TV.Lisa, 49, and Paul Sanderson, 46, said they went to Spain expecting to gain a new house but were devastated by how much weight they had gained too.

The couple were excited for their TV debut but Lisa was gobsmacked and exclaimed, 'oh my god I'm so fat' as she watched in horror.

The Sandersons fell in love with a £72,500 three-bedroom bungalow in Torrevieja, on the sun kissed Costa Blanca in Spain which was their 'dream home'.

But the Channel 4 show, which aired in July 2019 and was filmed in April that year, was bittersweet and made the couple realise they needed to make a change.Lisa says she ballooned to 17 stone 2lbs after struggling through chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer in 2015.

The nurse said after five chemotherapy sessions and a limo ride home when she got the all-clear, she decided to 'enjoy life' and began to scoff down all of her favourite foods.Paul was shocked to see how heavy he had got as well, and weighed a hefty 16 stone 7lbs during the summer of 2019.

The determined pair revamped their diet and began to walk to work instead of taking lifts in the car - and lost a combined 12 stone in just over a year.

Lisa now weighs a limber 10 stone and wears a size 12 dress, down from size 22, and feels 'healthier than ever'.While Paul has slimmed down to 12 stone and fits snugly in M sized clothing, down from XXL just over a year before.

Lisa, from Barnsley, South Yorks., said: "Seeing yourself on telly is so different.

We feel healthier than ever."The mum-of-three said her life turned upside down after she was diagnosed with Stage 3 neuroendocrine breast cancer in March 2015.She had two successful surgeries, five chemotherapy sessions and 23 radiotherapy sessions over the course of six months.After she beat her cancer she said she just wanted to enjoy herself, but said she 'maybe enjoyed myself too much'.

She said they were motivated to get healthy as they had finally gotten their dream home and wanted to be able to enjoy it as a healthy couple for many years to come.Grandmother-of-six Lisa said: "When you get better you just want to enjoy yourself but maybe I enjoyed myself too much."I beat cancer, we have our dream house, I want to live to enjoy it all and, at my weight, I probably would have had more health complications."The competitive couple joined a Weight Watchers diet plan in November 2019 and would battle each other to see who lost the most weight each month.Lisa used to eat 'two days worth of food' for dinner each night - especially loving a good lamb shank to treat herself before slashing her daily calories to just 1,200 a day.

Paul, who said he had 'no self control', was munching on six packs of quavers a day en route to a 5,000 calorie a day diet.But after joining Weight Watchers he has started eating healthily and cut down his daily intake to around 1,500 calories a day.

Security supervisor Paul said: "It's been really great to be able to do this with Lisa, it's been a competition of sorts but it's also been brilliant to share this with her."The couple, who have been together for nine years and married for eight, said they can't wait to start sharing memories and adventures in Spain once they're allowed to fly.Paul added: "Now we're just waiting to be able to fly to Spain and enjoy our new home and our new figure."Lisa before (3,000 calories a day)BreakfastTiger bread toast with margarine LunchSandwich or fish and chips DinnerLamb shank which was two days worth of foodLisa now (1,200 calories a day)Breakfast Special K berriesLunch Weight watchers Red Thai curry sticky riceDinnerChicken wings or chicken skewers with peppers and onionsPaul before (5,000 calories a day)Breakfast Bacon sarnie, full EnglishLunchFish and chipsSix pack of quavers during the day DinnerKebab at nightPaul now (1,500 calories a day)Breakfast Scrambled eggs on Danish toastLunchWeight watchers meal, like cottage pie or chilly and wedgesDinner Chicken breast and salad