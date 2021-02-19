Florida mum goes viral on TikTok after sharing incredible body transformation which saw her lose over 30 kg

A mum-of-two has gone viral on TikTok after revealing how she lost five stones (31 kilograms) after gaining weight during pregnancy.

Ali Kay, 31, from Lakeland, Florida, gained weight after her second pregnancy in June 2018 and says she had an “unhealthy” lifestyle while she adjusted to motherhood.

The mum has two sons – Lukas, 7, and Ford, 2 – and was very busy looking after her young ones, with little to no time to prepare nutritious meals.

Kay would binge on fast foods, as well as carb and sugar-loaded dishes.

After the 31-year-old gained five stones during pregnancy, she became self-conscious about her body and even started skipping out on family outings because she didn’t feel good about the way she looked.

Kay documented her weight loss transformation in a viral video, which has so far racked up over 4.5 million views and 1.1 million likes as users praise the mum for her dedication.

"I lived a very unhealthy lifestyle during pregnancy and ate anything and everything," Kay said.

"But after I gave birth, I kept gaining more and more weight because I kept indulging in that unhealthy lifestyle.

"I never gained control of my eating after I gave birth and I think I just kept spiralling after the birth and kept gaining a lot of weight.

"I gained about 70lbs during my second pregnancy.

"I was living this very unhealthy lifestyle and I found myself falling deeper into a slump.

"I wasn't happy, I didn't feel good about myself mentally and physically, and I found myself putting my happiness on hold." Upset at the route her health had taken, Kay realised it was time for her to take charge and so embarked on a weight loss journey shortly after her son's birth in 2018.

She said: “It wasn't until I realised that I was becoming less involved with my kids, like going places with them, because I was self-conscious about myself and I didn't like how I felt about myself.

“It was then that I realised that I needed to make some type of change and start living life.

“In that moment, I decided I was going to take action and do something about my situation to better myself, not only for myself but for my kids and family.” The mum incorporated healthy foods into her meals and ate a high protein diet, filled with essential vitamins and nutrients.

She started working out at least 30 minutes a day, focusing on lifting heavier weights.

Ali has lost over 5.7 stone in a year and a half and says she has never felt better.

Her transformation has gone viral on TikTok (@alexandrawille), gaining the young mum 385,000 followers.

She said: “My entire weight loss journey has had such a positive impact on not only my physical health but also on my mental health.

“I feel more motivated than ever to put my best self forward.

“I feel more resistant to my daily stressors, less moody and all around just happy.

“I think starting this weight loss journey has been one of the best things I've ever done for myself and for the people I love because I can give them my best self.

“My ‘weight loss secret’ is to change your perspective about weight loss.

"Rather than thinking of it as ‘weight loss’, think of it as starting a healthier lifestyle for your mental and physical health.

“I think that was my secret because I wanted better for myself because I came from a place of love and acceptance for myself so that I could start this journey.

“I also think it's about making slow and steady changes to your lifestyle and diet rather than just doing extreme diets.

“It's all about finding the balance and creating a sustainable lifestyle that works for you.

“And you do that by taking it day-by-day rather than looking at the big goal.” Kay now works full-time as an online fitness coach and hosts her own podcast called Invest Your Best with Ali Kay – focusing on helping others embrace their best lives through positive thinking and mindful eating.