Police have cordoned off the scene of a fatal stabbing in Tottenham just weeks after a 17-year-old was killed.

Footage from February 23 shows a heavy police presence on West Green Road after a man believed to be in his 20s was stabbed to death.

Police were called to the scene at around 4 pm on February 22.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death on the same road on January 19.