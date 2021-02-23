WEB EXTRA: NASA Releases Sounds From Mars Captured By Rover

This is what it SOUNDS like on the planet Mars.
NASA released an audio clip of a gust of wind captured Saturday (2/20) by a microphone attached to the rover Perseverance.
Mechanical sounds from the rover can also be heard.
Listen to the set of sounds from the surface of Mars recorded by the microphone on the side of NASA's Perseverance Rover.
NASA's Perseverance rover is scheduled to arrive on Mars Thursday afternoon after a nearly 300-million-mile journey. It's a mission..