Baby shark with a human face caught in Indonesia

A baby shark with a human face baffled fisherman after it was caught off the coast of Indonesia.

The mutant creature was landed by Abdullah Nuren, 48, after he set off from Rote Ndao in East Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday (Feb 21).

He said he pulled in an adult shark and when cut open its stomach, there were three pups inside.

One of them had a distinctive appearance with two large round eyes underneath its nose.

Abdullah said: 'I initially found a mother shark caught in the trawler net.

The next day I split the belly of the mother shark and found three pups in the stomach.

Two were like the mother and this one that looked like it had a human face.'

The fisherman said he took the baby shark home to his family who helped him to preserve it .

He said that nieghbours offered to but the shark but her refused to sell it.

He added: 'My home has been crowded with people who want to see the shark.

Many people want to buy it, but I will preserve it instead.

I think it will bring me good luck.'