Fisherman who found baby shark with human eyes talks about the bizarre discovery

A fisherman who caught a baby shark with a human face spoke about the bizarre discovery today (Feb 24) Abdullah Nuren, 48, landed found the mutant creature inside a mother shark caught off ther coast of Rote Ndao in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Sunday (Feb 21).

He returned later that evening and opened up the pregnant mother shark’s stomach the next day – causing chaos in his remote village when neighbours heard about the ‘shark with human form’.

Proud Abdullah has since been keeping the ‘lucky’ shark in a jar in his kitchen.

Speaking in the video, Abdullah said: ‘At 06.30 pm I went to collect trawlers in Batupulu waters, located east of the Papela Navy Post.

At 11.00 pm I caught the shark, then I kept it in the boat and I brought it home.

I arrived home at 01.30 am.

‘The next day, at 06.00 am, I cut the shark and it turned out that she was pregnant.

In her stomach there were three babes.

Two were normal, but the other was like this.

I was shocked about why this one was different.

Then we took a video of it and everybody became so excited.’ The fisherman said he took the baby shark home to his family who helped him to preserve it in a jar in his living room.

He said that nieghbours offered to but the shark but her refused to sell it.

He added: ‘The first thing my friend said to me when the baby shark came out was that it was human.

He said it’s a ‘shark in human form’.

Ever since then people have been interested.

‘My home has been crowded with people who want to see the shark.

Many people want to buy it, but I will preserve it instead.

I think it will bring me good luck.’ Shark fishing is legal in Indonesia but whale sharks – an endangered species – are protected under local laws.