Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 1, 2021

Huge line forms outside of Austin distribution center as Texans scramble for supplies

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 4 views
Huge line forms outside of Austin distribution center as Texans scramble for supplies
Huge line forms outside of Austin distribution center as Texans scramble for supplies

A long queue was found outside of Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, which was one of the many emergency distribution sites, in Austin, Texas as cars were lining up to receive the essentials after

A long queue was found outside of Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, which was one of the many emergency distribution sites, in Austin, Texas as cars were lining up to receive the essentials after the state was severely damaged by the winter storm on February 23.

You might like