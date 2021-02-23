Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Long wall of cloud looms over village in Thailand

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:59s 0 shares 1 views
Long wall of cloud looms over village in Thailand
Long wall of cloud looms over village in Thailand

This is the amazing moment a beautiful wall of cloud was seen looming over a town in Thailand.

This is the amazing moment a beautiful wall of cloud was seen looming over a town in Thailand.

The cotton-like formation was captured over a paddy field in the lower northeastern province Surin on January 7.

Farmer Chaleow Prompreang, 47, commented: "I couldn’t believe that such a spectacular phenomenon would happen over my property.

It was so beautiful."

You might like