Long wall of cloud looms over village in Thailand

This is the amazing moment a beautiful wall of cloud was seen looming over a town in Thailand.

This is the amazing moment a beautiful wall of cloud was seen looming over a town in Thailand.

The cotton-like formation was captured over a paddy field in the lower northeastern province Surin on January 7.

Farmer Chaleow Prompreang, 47, commented: "I couldn’t believe that such a spectacular phenomenon would happen over my property.

It was so beautiful."