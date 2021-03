Stuntman Breaks Down Motorcycle Scenes from Movies

Stunt performer Rick English breaks down motorcycle scenes from movies, including 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum,' 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation,' 'Skyfall,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day,' 'The Great Escape,' 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,' 'The World's Fastest Indian' and 'Easy Rider.'

Www.imdb.me/rickenglish Instagram- @rickstunts