Facebook to Restore News Pages in Australia

Facebook to Restore News Pages in Australia.

Australia is trying to pass legislation that will require digital platforms to pay local media outlets and publishers for news.

In protest, Facebook blocked Australia's access to news on its site last week.

The Australian government has now come to an agreement with the social media giant.

After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees.., Facebook, via statement.

... that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognize the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them, Facebook, via statement.

As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days, Facebook, via statement.

Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president for global news partnership, said the company will continue to be able to decide if news appears on the platform.

We’ll continue to invest in news globally and resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook, Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president for global news partnership, via statement