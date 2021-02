Blake Shelton Reacts To Nick Jonas Replacing Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice' Season 20

After a one-year break, Nick Jonas is rejoining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend as a coach on season 20 of "The Voice".

Despite the fact that a Jonas brother is replacing Shelton's fiancée Gwen Stefani on the competition series, there's no love lost between the pair.