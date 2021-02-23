Heather Rae Young can't stop posting about fiancé Tarek El Moussa

By now, everyone knows that Heather Rae Young loves fiancé Tarek El Moussa.
She even tattooed his name on her butt.
The "Selling Sunset" beauty has been smitten since the couple started dating in 2019.
The Selling Sunset star also gave a close up of the new band on her 8-carat diamond engagement ring