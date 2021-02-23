Significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in COVID-19 recovery measures: Javadekar

Speaking at the United Nation Security Council Open Debate "Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security" Minister of Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures.

"India believes that there is a significant opportunity for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures and long-term mitigation strategies," said Javadekar.