Puppy born with six legs and two tails beats the odds to survive

When we heard about Skipper and saw the pictures of her, we knew we had to help her.

Voice: Jasmine, Skipper's mom
Run free.

You're free.

She was born into a litter of nine puppies and she was the only one that was different.

Because of that, her mother refused to take care of her.

We got her from a family member and we have been bottle feeding her and we're keeping her warm with a heating pad.

She was born with rare congenital conjoining disorders that caused her to have two pelvic regions, two urinary tracts, two reproductive systems, two tails, six legs, and spina bifida.

Due to this, she will make many trips to the vet.

She has been seen by Neel Veterinary Hospital.

And they have given us a clean bill of health, but they will continue to monitor her as she gets older.

The family has setup gofundme.com/skippers-medical for support related to Skipper's medical costs.

You're free, baby.

We will continue to share her journey to educate others.

Https://www.dropbox.com/s/en2yfpkai4cnuq2/45953519_435889497619232_6185555116823646464_n.mp4?dl=0 (cont (Footage: Facebook/Skippers-Journey https://www.dropbox.com/s/tdh5y3f6e1e0djr/153635385_293108245543229_7246340602934221378_n.mp4?dl=0 12-16 (Footage: Neel Veterinary Hospital