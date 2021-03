Planet 51 Movie (2009) - Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel, Justin Long, Gary Oldman

Planet 51 Movie (2009) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An alien civilization is invaded by Astronaut Chuck Baker, who believes that the planet was uninhabited.

Wanted by the military, Baker must get back to his ship before it goes into orbit without him.

Directors: Jorge Blanco, Javier Abad, Marcos Martínez Writers: Joe Stillman, Javier Abad, Jorge Blanco Voice cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel, Justin Long, Gary Oldman, Seann William Scott and John Cleese