Rahul Gandhi ventures into sea in Kerala; promises fisheries ministry at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with fishermen at Kerala’s Thangassery beach.

The Congress leader has been touring the state for the last two days.

Rahul Gandhi also ventured into the sea with fisherfolks in their boat.

He spent nearly an hour with them before reaching the venue of interaction.

The Congress leader also cast the net and engaged in fishing along with them.

During the interaction, Rahul said, “Just like our farmers farm the land, you farm the sea.

Farmers have a Ministry in Delhi, you don't.

No one speaks for you in Delhi.

The first thing I would do is to have a ministry dedicated to the fishermen of India so that your issues can be defended and protected," said the Congress leader in Kollam.

Watch the full video for more.