'Rahul Gandhi's politics based on lies': Smriti Irani on 'ministry of fisheries' row

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi over his promise of fisheries ministry at the Centre.

Irani said, “The fact that Rahul Gandhi sustains on lie was evident when he again promised the people in Kerala, a ministry for fisheries.

The fact that he insults the people of Kerala by speaking a lie time and again is something that the citizens need to take note of.

He was made available data with regard to the Ministry of Fisheries.

What is astounding that this gentleman himself asks a question of the same ministry.” Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi ventured into the sea with fisherfolks in Kerala.

The Congress leader interacted with fishermen at Thangassery beach and promised the fisherfolks a fisheries ministry at the Centre.

Watch the full video for more.