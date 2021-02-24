PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM, Sasikala remember Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Nation remembered former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the former AIADMK veteran for her services to people.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.

AIADMK marked the occasion by organising state-wide events like medical camps, etc.

VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran also paid floral tributes to 'Amma' in Chennai.

Born in 1948, Jayalalithaa served five terms as the CM of Tamil Nadu between 1991-2016.