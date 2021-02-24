Elon Musk's Starlink project provides fast broadband to rural areas

People in rural areas of the UK have reported huge jumps in speed after switching to Elon Musk’s satellite broadband service.Early testers claim to have achieved download speeds of up to 215 megabits per second (Mbps), making common activities like streaming possible from multiple devices at the same time.In contrast, some users say their traditional broadband would often lag between 0.5 and 1Mbps, only capable of basic tasks such as email.