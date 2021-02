Fisheries Ministry: When & why India got a separate ministry | Oneindia News

Once and for all, does India have a fisheries ministry?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India does not, and the Centre fact-checkd him.

But this is not about the politics.

India finally got a fisheries ministry in 2019, and we tell you why it was a long-pending demand of the fisheries sector.

