Which vaccine should I choose? Serbia gives citizens choice of four coronavirus jabs

Which would you prefer?
In Serbia, people can select any of four jabs: the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, China’s Sinopharm, Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford-Astrazeneca's.
Which would you prefer?
In Serbia, people can select any of four jabs: the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, China’s Sinopharm, Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford-Astrazeneca's.
Which would you prefer? In Serbia, people can select any of four jabs: the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, China’s Sinopharm,..
Japan is in the news lately, all for wrong reasons. Amid surging cases of infected coronavirus and search for the right vaccine to..